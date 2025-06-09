WARNING WAS UNNECESSARY…

Political leader of The Movement for Social Justice is recommending greater diplomacy, following the prime minister’s verbal warning to Venezuela.

Last week the Venezuela government claimed that Colombian terrorists entered its territory via Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minster Kamla Persad-Bissessar responded that, any attempt by Venezuela to enter the twin island state would be met with deadly force.

Several quarters have described the prime minister’s response, as harsh and undiplomatic.

President Nicholas Maduro responded saying, the warning was un-necessary.

Yesterday at MSJ’s zoom media briefing, President David Abdullah agreed that the prime minister’s response was ill advised.

Mr. Abdullah also encouraged the public awareness of the geo-politics between the United States, Colombia and Venezuela.

He cautioned that Colombians, were not to long ago involved in the assassination of the Haitian president.

He is warning the government here, not to take the claims by the Maduro government as a false flag.

In another response, Venezuela has since made claims that one of the suspects, a Trinidad and Tobago national has made certain admittances.

The Ministry of Defence is yet to officially provide identification of the alleged T&T suspect.

Mr. Abdullah is suggesting this for the way forward.

Mr. Abdullah reminds both countries are closest neighbours and mutual respect must be re-established for each other, as quickly as possible.