POLITICAL LEADER PENELOPE BECKLES ROBINSON SAYS PNM HAS LEARNED FROM ELECTION LOSS AND WILL CHANGE DIRECTION…

Tipped to be the leader of the opposition People’s National Movement, Penelope Beckles Robinson admits, there was a significant disconnect with the voting public, hence the defeat of April 28th

However she says, the PNM is now redirecting its path.

Ms. Beckles-robinson, who also serves as the member of parliament for Arima, held her first pnm team meeting on Saturday evening at the angel harps pan yard in Arima.

The opposition leader successfully retained her seat in the 2025 general elections, but her party faced a substantial defeat, losing 13 to 26.

Mrs. Beckles-Robinson admitted, that the party took a wrong road and ultimately fell short of the public’s trust.

The opposition leader offered an apology, and had some strong words of advice for those not prepared to put in the necessary service.

Mrs. Beckles Robinson pledged, to complete the work regarding autonomy for Tobago.