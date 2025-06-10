DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENT BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AND VENEZUELA OVER EXCHANGED WORDS….

An agreement between the Minister of Foreign & Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers and Venezuela’s ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Álvaro Sánchez Cordero.

Talks yesterday are said to have opened the door, to diplomatic discussions over recent tensions between the two neighbours.

A release from the ministry says, both sides also discussed matters of mutual interest and concern, inclusive of recent events with minister sobers reiterating the government’s request for information from Venezuela.

The ministry explains, “arising out of the discussions, it was agreed that in the spirit of constructive dialogue, open diplomatic channels would be maintained.

Last Thursday at the post-cabinet news conference, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar recalled statements by Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro and it’s Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello as she declared her government, would take any threats seriously.

Her warning came on the heels of Mr. Maduro’s claim that an armed group of men had attemp­ted to enter Venezuela from Trinidad and Tobago.

Last Friday the Venezuelan government issued a communiqué describing Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar’s response as “irate and unjustified”.

According to the statement, the prime minister’s remarks could compromise relations between the countries, as the appropriate reaction would have been a willingness to cooperate.