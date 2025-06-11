EXTREME CAUTION ON THE NATION’S ROADS, BECAUSE OF EXTREME WEATHER….

Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution, when using the nation’s roadways especially during the rainy season.

Road safety coordinator for the police service Brent Batson says this, together with other skills, may prove useful while on the wet roads.

His comments follow the MET service warning of adverse weather.

Speaking with newscentre five yesterday, corporal Batson told motorists to be careful.



Mr. Batson also made an appeal to motorists, to ensure their vehicles are in good condition.

The Met service says, the weather could impact traffic and warns of street flooding and localized ponding, as well as displacement of objects by gusts and difficulty anchoring marine craft.