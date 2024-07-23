GUNS & AMMUNITION CONTINUE TO ENTER THROUGH LEGAL PORTS…

The nation’s ports are said to be the biggest challenge to, national security.

Minister of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says, guns and ammunition continue to enter the country through these ports.

However, he says new measures implemented to combat such activities are beginning to bear fruit.

The National Security Minister says, there is also an increase in security personnel at the ports.

Minister Hinds adds, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has also installed a very prolific CCTV camera system along the port to improve on security.

He was speaking earlier at a media conference hosted by, his ministry to address critical national security issues.