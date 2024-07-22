SHOTS FIRED BY POLICE IN ROADBLOCK…

A motorist goes through a roadblock in the western police division.

Police are said to have fired shots at the vehicle.

The incident occurred last Friday night while officers were conducting the roadblock, at the corner of western main road Diego Martin and Bagatelle Road.

According to police reports, officers tried to stop the driver of the vehicle, but the motorist ploughed through the roadblock.

It is said, officers first shouted for the driver to stop, but the vehicle began to swerve between them.

One officer fired shots, while attempting to get out of the way of the speeding vehicle.

The driver subsequently escaped via Bagatelle Road.

No police officers were hurt.