DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BELIEVED TO BE THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF A 22 YEAR OLD WOMAN…

The search is on for a suspect in connection with the death of 22 year old, Shameia Went.

She was pronounced dead, after being dropped off at the accident and emergency department of the san fernando hospital.

Shameia Went, was taken to the hospital early yesterday morning by a neighbour.

Mrs. Went’s body was badly bruised.

Medical staff at the hospital tried to resuscitate the badly beaten woman, but failed.

Mrs. Went’s mother, Sharon Went, told TV6 news yesterday, her daughter was in a very abusive relationship.

She said, Mrs. Went would have made several reports to the police and left the home several times.

However, according to Mrs. Went’s mother she would always return to the abusive man.

The woman had no personal items on her, when neighbours left her at the hospital.

Police went to the couple’s apartment at Johnstone Street, San Fernando, where neighbours are said, to have confirmed that Shameia Went was heard screaming earlier that morning.

A neighbour also confessed that she and her husband placed the unconscious woman into their vehicle, and dropped her off at the hospital.

Up to last evening the suspect remained at large.