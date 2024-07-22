I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TWO SHOT DEAD OVERNIGHT…ONE IN CENTRAL & ONE IN SOUTH TRINIDAD…

Posted on July 22, 2024 by admin

An ice cream vendor is one of two men shot dead over night.

He has been identified as Winston Sammy.

Reports say, the incident took place at Dow Village, California.

Reports say, Mr. Sammy was asleep when armed men stormed his house and demanded money.

The men beat Mr. Sammy and shot him.

 The bandits then escaped.

Mr. Sammy was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

Another man is shot dead this time in south Oropouche.

Up to news time he had not been identified.

Reports say, that incident took place at Hill View drive around 11:30 last night.

Investigations continue.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *