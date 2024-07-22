TWO SHOT DEAD OVERNIGHT…ONE IN CENTRAL & ONE IN SOUTH TRINIDAD…

An ice cream vendor is one of two men shot dead over night.

He has been identified as Winston Sammy.

Reports say, the incident took place at Dow Village, California.

Reports say, Mr. Sammy was asleep when armed men stormed his house and demanded money.

The men beat Mr. Sammy and shot him.

The bandits then escaped.

Mr. Sammy was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

Another man is shot dead this time in south Oropouche.

Up to news time he had not been identified.

Reports say, that incident took place at Hill View drive around 11:30 last night.

Investigations continue.