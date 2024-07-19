INCREASE STOP AND SEARCH EXERCISES SAYS, THE TTPS…

Motorists and members of the public are being told to prepare for an increase in stop and search exercises as the fight against violent crimes are beefed up

Roadblocks and searches are said to be among the tools to be used by the police service to weed up bad elements in the country

The anti-crime initiative began yesterday, and according deputy commissioner of police operations junior Benjamin, it is already bearing fruit.

The response follows a spate of murders last weekend.

A reported 17 murders were committed over a three-day period.

DCP Benjamin says, there is more to come.

He says, the TTPS intends to tap into every security apparatus available.

DCP Benjamin tells newscentre five the initiative is already bearing fruit.

While DCP Benjamin admitted that the police exercise was met with, mixed emotions by some.

The anti crime initiative began at 6am yesterday, and is expected to continue indefinitely.