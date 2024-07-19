MAXI TAXI DRIVER CHARGED…

The maxi taxi driver, who said no to helping police officers trying to make an arrest at city gate, has been charged.

The driver’s name is Tristan Gilkes.

He has been charged with failing to render aid to a police officer.

Mr. Gilkes went before master of the Port of Spain court, yesterday morning.

The matter was adjourned to August 9th.

Mr. Gilkes was granted bail, which was taken by his wife.

President of the Route Two Maxi Taxi Association, Brenton Knights is standing by Mr. Gilkes.

Association President Brenton Knights says, the driver has the support of the association.

He believes the law on this issue is outdated.

According to the police service act, if a person is called upon to assist a police officer while in the execution of his duty, and that person refuses,

He is liable on summary conviction to a fine of, ten thousand dollars and to imprisonment for one year.

That law was amended to ten thousand dollars and three years in jail.