TEEN GUNNED DOWN IN EAST PORT OF SPAIN…HE IS 15 YEAR OLD JEROME JOSEPH…

A teen is shot dead in east Port of Spain.

He has been identified as, 15-year-old Jerome Joseph also known

G.I.

Reports say, the incident took place on George Street around 6 o’clock this morning.

News Centre five understands, the man was walking along the road way when several explosions were heard.

Residents from nearby HDC planning found the man bleeding from, gun shot wounds.

Police are still on the scene.

The body of a man is found in Valencia.

He has been identified as Brandon Bruce.

He was 22 years old.

Reports say, the discovery was made at Smithland around 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

We understand a villager went to his pig farm, and found the body of Mr. Bruce lying face down in a pond.

Blood was seen coming from the body.

The police were called to the scene

Investigations are now ongoing.