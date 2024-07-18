FLOODING IN SOUTH WEST REGION…

Services resume today, at the Penal Rock Road Health Centre.

A release from the South West Regional Health Authority said, it was closed due to its inaccessibility as a result of overnight flooding.

Chairman of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation Gowtam Maharaj told of flooding in his area, and the need for funds to address the issue.

The southland was said to be hit hard last night with heavy showers, and thunderstorms.

In its wake flooding making some parts of the region impassible.

Chairman Maharaj told of the water that was yet to run off.

The alderman said, that funds are needed so that the needs of the area can be seen to:

He was speaking with Newscentre five yesterday.