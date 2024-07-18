MAXI TAXI DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FAILING TO ASSIST IN ARREST…

A maxi taxi driver has been detained, after he reportedly refused to help police officers make an arrest.

On Tuesday, officers from the Port of Spain division were trying to make an arrest, and they asked the maxi driver to help them.

It is reported, he said, no.

Yesterday, police officers went to City Gate and detained the driver.

He is said to have told his colleagues at City Gate felt unsafe, and was unwilling to assist the officers, because of the crime situation in the country.

The man reportedly said, he did not want to be targeted by any retaliatory actions.

He was detained and could be charged under section-60, of the police service act.

The act says, if a person is called upon by a police officer, which was in the process of making an arrest or being assaulted and fails to do so.

That person faces a fine of 10 thousand dollars, and three years in prison.