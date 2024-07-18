ANOTHER DENGUE DEATH…THE VICTIM A SIPARIA TEEN…

A 16-year old boy from Siparia South Trinidad is reported to have died, as a result of dengue fever.

This brings the total number of fatalities linked to, the virus to three.

There are also 303 lab confirmed cases.

Dengue fever is spread by the bite of an infected, Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

The Ministry of Health yesterday issued a media release, which disclosed the figures and provided an epidemiological update.

The first two recorded deaths are those of a 65-year-old man who resided in the community, of Barrackpore and a teenager from Fyzabad.

Following those deaths in the southern areas of the country, chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Gowtam Maharaj and residents of those communities, have been calling for help.

They want the Ministry of Health’s Insect Vector Control Division to assist in the fight against dengue, by engaging in regular spraying ­exercises.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh responded to the calls saying, everything is being done to address the growing numbers.

Last week technical director of epidemiology division Dr. Avery Hinds, noted the increase in cases.

He was speaking at a news conference called by his ministry.