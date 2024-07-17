POLICE OFFICER ON THE RUN HELD…ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A TEENAGED RELATIVE…

A police officer suspected of sexually assaulting a female relative, is held by his colleagues.

The officer is attached to the Eastern Police Division.

He was taken into custody at a police station in the, Arima district.

The accused was handed over to officers of the, Sangre Grande station last Friday.

The child protection unit in the Northern Division got a report from the alleged victim, saying she was sexually assaulted several times, by the male relative.

The latest incident reportedly occurred during, the first week of this month.

A police report stated that, on July 11th the alleged victim’s mother confronted the suspect about the allegations, and he allegedly admitted he committed the acts.

The report further stated, that the suspect indicated to the mother that he was not going to jail, and threatened to commit suicide.

Police were told that the suspect is the holder of a firearm user license, and owns a glock 19 with 50 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition.

When officers went to check for him at his home, they were told that he packed several bags of his personal belongings including the firearm and ammunition, and left the area.