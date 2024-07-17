ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF THE BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE, FINBAR BOLAND FACING 20 FRAUD RELATED CHARGES…

Fraud, tax evasion and money laundering charges, against the Acting Assistant Commissioner of the board of inland revenue, Finbar Boland.

Police last Friday went to the B.I.R, at the government campus in Port of Spain and arrested Mr. Boland.

He is alleged to have committed the offences between, 2014 and 2018.

Fifty-nine year old Mr. Boland, appeared before a master of the court on Monday and was granted bail in the sum of, point two million dollars bail.

His next appearance in court is June 4th 2025.

A sufficiency hearing is scheduled for June 18th next year.

As a condition for bail, Mr. Boland is to report to the St. James police, once per month until his next appearance.

Five of the charges include, a claim that he alleged entitlement to a personal income tax allowance, for first time ownership in the sum of 18 thousand dollars.

It is alleged Mr. Boland falsely claimed a refund of tax paid in the sum of, four thousand 500 dollars ($4,500.) which was received by him via a cheque from the Board of Inland Revenue.