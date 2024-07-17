I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

DWINDLING POPULATION IN BARBADOS…

Posted on July 17, 2024 by admin
Prime Minister Mia Motley

Efforts to boost Barbados’ dwindling population have been the focus of debate, in the lower house.

Among the possible solutions being considered, is importing skilled workers.

Prime minister Mia Amor Mottley says, managed migration is one of the recommendations to grow the population.

It is one of three measures outlined in the Barbados population policy 2023, which was debated in parliament yesterday.

Ms. Mottley said, giving citizenship to Barbadian descendants is another suggestion on the table, to increase the population.

The Prime Minister then referred to the old fashion option.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressing once again, the issue of population size in Barbados.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *