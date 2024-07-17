DWINDLING POPULATION IN BARBADOS…

Prime Minister Mia Motley

Efforts to boost Barbados’ dwindling population have been the focus of debate, in the lower house.

Among the possible solutions being considered, is importing skilled workers.

Prime minister Mia Amor Mottley says, managed migration is one of the recommendations to grow the population.

It is one of three measures outlined in the Barbados population policy 2023, which was debated in parliament yesterday.

Ms. Mottley said, giving citizenship to Barbadian descendants is another suggestion on the table, to increase the population.

The Prime Minister then referred to the old fashion option.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressing once again, the issue of population size in Barbados.