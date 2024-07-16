I955 FM


MAN MURDERED DOWNTOWN PORT OF SPAIN…

July 16, 2024

Vendor Meekel Cox, is one of the people shot and killed during a weekend of bloodshed, and violence in some parts of the country.

Thirty-six year old, Mr. Cox was killed while selling cigarettes and snacks at the corner of, Charlottee Street and South Quay last Sunday night.

Police say, Mr. Cox and a group of people were at the corner when a vehicle stopped, a man exited and with an assault rifle opened fire.

Mr. Cox and another man were hit.

The vendor died, at the scene of the shooting.

The wounded man was taken to hospital where he was up to yesterday, listed in a critical but stable condition.

Last Sunday night the police said, there were 14 murders between since the Friday.

However that number changed during yesterday, when there were reports of additional killings.

