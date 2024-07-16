PRESIDENT CHRISTINE KANGALOO SAYS STEELPAN CAN HELP REDUCE ESCALATING CRIME…..

President Christine Kangaloo is again touting the pan yard model, as a solution to the crime situation in the country.

She feels, it is a model that can help the authorities deal with crime.

She was speaking at the launch of the weeklong President’s Pan Camp, which was held, at her official residence.

While the violence and killings have been talked about throughout the country, her Excellency said, all is not lost.

She referred to an editorial, which recently said Trinidad and Tobago is a society incapable of positive action.

The President hailed the hard work being done by many to make the camp a reality.

She said the pan yard model promotes discipline, structure, and composure

Since her inauguration more than a year ago, President Kangaloo has been advocating for the introduction of the pan yard model, in other areas.