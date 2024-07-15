Meanwhile, criminologist Randy Seepersad believes crime is a disease, and the factors feeding it must be dealt with immediately.

Mr. Seepersad tells newscentre five, fighting crime is not just about enforcement.

Mr. Seepersad is of the view that, the suppressive units in this country need to be tightened up.

He says unfortunately, criminals are running rampant and unchecked.

Mr. Seepersad is calling on everyone, to treat crime and tells the powers that be, they must act affirmatively to plug the carnage.