POLICE COMMISSIONER VOWS TO WIN THE WAR ON CRIME IN THE FACE OF 14 WEEKEND MURDERS…

The police are reporting that there were 14 murders in the country over the past weekend.

That was up to early last evening.

Among the killings, three men shot in the car park of the Pizza Boys-Rituals outlet on the Southern Main Road in Cunupia.

The three deceased are 24-year-old Dave Lyons, 32-year-old Jahmally Goddard and 33-year-old Earl Peters.

Their killings occurred just before noon yesterday.

Both Mr. Lyons and Mr. Goddard were from sea trace in Diego Martin.

The three men had just left the outlet, after purchasing items when they were attacked.

It is said, the men had gotten into a silver Subaru Impreza and were reversing onto the Southern Main road, when the vehicle was slammed from behind by another car.

After the collision, two men from the other car got out and opened fire hitting the trio.

They all died on the spot.

The gunmen then fled the scene.

This incident brought the murder toll for the weekend to 14.

Up to last evening the total for the year was put at 319

In response to the weekend killings, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher confirmed, it was a challenging weekend for the police.

At a news conference, Commissioner Harewood Christopher said, the battle is far from over.

The killing of businesswoman Carissa Ramrattan, is being investigated.

Police believe the motive was robbery.

She was shot dead last Saturday morning, near Toyota Trinidad Limited at South Park in San Fernando.

During the attack the shooter took the woman’s handbag.

It is said; Mrs. Ramrattan was shot multiple times.