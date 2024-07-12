I955 FM


THREE TO BE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH PARIA DROWNING…

July 12, 2024

Three persons are now facing charges in connection with the, 2022 deaths of four divers.

They are officials from state-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, as well as the head of Land and Marine and Construction Services, Kazim Ali Snr.

One of the deceased is Mr. Ali’s 36-year-old son, Kazim Ali Jr.

The two Paria officials and LMCS head, stood before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

