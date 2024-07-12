THREE TO BE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH PARIA DROWNING…

Three persons are now facing charges in connection with the, 2022 deaths of four divers.
They are officials from state-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, as well as the head of Land and Marine and Construction Services, Kazim Ali Snr.
One of the deceased is Mr. Ali’s 36-year-old son, Kazim Ali Jr.
The two Paria officials and LMCS head, stood before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error