OCM REJECTS TWO GOVERNMENT NOMINEES…

Government’s two nominees to sit on the board of One Caribbean Media have been, rejected by the shareholders.

At yesterday’s annual general meeting, the majority of shareholders said no to insurance executive Dale Mcleod and head of government relations at Digicel, Shakka Subero.

The AGM started at 10 am, and the election of the nominees was high on the agenda.

Shareholders are said, to have expressed concerns about the two government nominees.

At the end of the voting process 23 million 997 thousand 642 votes went against Mr. McLeod’s election.

Twenty-three million 229 thousand 443 voted in favour for, Mr. Subero 28 million 684 thousand 368 said no, and 18 million 542 thousand 717 voted yes.

Last month, OCM was concerned about the possibility of Mr. Subero joining the board.

The company said among the concerns, is that Mr. Subero works with an organization that competes with one or more OCM businesses.

In addition his affiliation with the company’s competitor could challenge the desired and perceived independence, required as a director of one Caribbean Media Limited.

Despite the concerns, the shareholder refused to withdraw the nomination of Mr. Subero.

Chairman of the OCM attorney Faarees Hosein say, yesterday’s meeting was orderly and professional.