TTPS SEIZED 4.5 MILLION WORTH IN COCAINE…

Police say they have seized cocaine worth an estimated 4.5 million TT dollars, after uncovering the operations of a sophisticated drug trafficking network based in the south.

In a statement, the police said yesterday the intelligence-led operation also led to the arrest of a key suspect.

It said intelligence gathering is the cornerstone of effective policing.

According to the police, it allows them to anticipate and disrupt criminal activities before they can inflict harm on communities.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher said in the statement, the success of this operation underscores how critical intelligence is in the fight against crime.

The police said, the operation stemmed from credible intelligence developed by the TTPS in 2023, which uncovered the operations of a sophisticated drug trafficking network based in south Trinidad.

Police said, this network imported illegal narcotics from South America, concealed them within legitimate cargo, and exported them to various international destinations using local courier services.

The statement said following multiple arrests and significant seizures over the past year, the TTPS intelligence unit recently received information about an impending narcotics shipment.

Acting on this intelligence, officers identified a vehicle linked to the drug trafficking network on Tuesday.

The vehicle was intercepted along the Churchill Roosevelt highway on the outskirts of the capital, near the Grand Bazaar shopping centre.

During a search of the vehicle officers reportedly discovered and seized a total of 3.25 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4,530,240.

The driver was arrested, and he is assisting the investigations.