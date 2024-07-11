TOBAGO SCHOOL PUTS STUDENTS OUT OF GRADUATION RECEPTION FOR BREACH OF STYLE RULES….

Contention at a graduation reception in Tobago, after two 16 year old male students of the Harmon’s School of SDA were put out, because of their hairstyles.

Police were called to the Rovanel’s Resort in Tobago, where the reception was taking place on Monday night.

It is said, the students disobeyed the rules for the graduation by showing up with corn-row plaits.

Speaking with Newscentre five this morning, representative for TTUTA Brandon Roberts said, there are rules, which must be followed.

At the reception one student captured the incident, and posted it online.

Parents of the two boys are contemplating legal action.

The father of one of the boys, Eric Edwards says, he will not let the matter rest.

He claims the boys were assaulted, and a report was made to the police.

According to the consent form issued by the school for the graduation, boys were to dress smart, long pants and avoid any marks and patterns that distract.

President of the Tobago conference of SDA pastor Vishnu Persad, is reported as saying the matter is being investigated.