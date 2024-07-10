THE COUNTRYS TWO DENGUE RELATED DEATHS OCCURRED IN BARRACKPORE…

Reports of a dengue related death and two hospitalizations in the Barrackpore area.

It is said at least 11 members of a family are affected, and there is the fear of an increase.

The Express Newspaper quotes 63-year-old Mahindra Mahadeo as saying, several family members are dengue infected.

He says, his 65-year-old brother Sieunarine Mahadeo died last Tuesday, from the illness.

Mr. Mahadeo is said, to be one of the two dengue-related deaths in Trinidad

It is also confirmed; another was a teenager from Fyzabad.

Mr. Mahadeo’s relatives are now worried that others may succumb to the illness, especially since two other members were recently hospitalized at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The Ministry of Health has been pleading with members of the public, to do all they can to prevent infection and get rid of mosquito breeding sites.