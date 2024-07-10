I955 FM


19 YEAR OLD MALE ASSUALTED AND ROBBED AFTER MEETING ON GAY DATING APP…

Posted on July 10, 2024 by admin

Police in Marabella are investigating a report where, a 19-year-old man was sexually assaulted and robbed by someone he entertained at his house.

It is reported the victim had begun talking to the suspect on, LBGTQIA sexual meet-up site Grindr in the last month.

After several conversations, the victim said, he invited the suspect to his home last Saturday night.

However, he said at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, the man became aggressive and sexually assaulted him.

The suspect then left.

It is said, the suspect also took cash from the victim’s wallet

A report was made to the police.

