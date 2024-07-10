19 YEAR OLD MALE ASSUALTED AND ROBBED AFTER MEETING ON GAY DATING APP…

Police in Marabella are investigating a report where, a 19-year-old man was sexually assaulted and robbed by someone he entertained at his house.
It is reported the victim had begun talking to the suspect on, LBGTQIA sexual meet-up site Grindr in the last month.
After several conversations, the victim said, he invited the suspect to his home last Saturday night.
However, he said at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, the man became aggressive and sexually assaulted him.
The suspect then left.
It is said, the suspect also took cash from the victim’s wallet
A report was made to the
police.
