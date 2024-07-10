FULL FLEDGE GANGS IN TOBAGO…

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says, Tobago is now home to sleeper cells trying to establish full-fledge gangs.

The information was revealed on Monday, during a joint select committee of the parliament.

Head of the TTPS’ legal department CPL Zaheer Ali, told Mr. Randall Mitchell, the underlying criminal elements, have their genesis in Trinidad.

CPL Ali said, a different approach is now being taken and legislation is part of it.

The TTPS’ assurance follows a now quadruple murder on the island, which occurred yesterday morning.

The executive of service admits to an uptick in gun violence, on the island.

However, Deputy Police Commissioner Intelligence, Suzette Martin, promises it will be dealt with.

The joint select committee, inquired into the objective of the violent crime reduction plan, of the Trinidad and Tobago police service and other related initiatives.