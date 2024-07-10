GUARD & EMERGENCY BRANCH AND IATF OFFICERS OFF TO TOBAGO…

More police officers from Trinidad are being sent to Tobago, to help their Tobago colleagues deal with the growing problem of crime.

Police commissioner, Erla Harewood-Christopher said yesterday, she has already deployed the officers.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher yesterday, made the announcement after a meeting of the National Security Council in Tobago.

This comes as police continue to search for three gunmen, who shot and killed Jumoke Duncan, who died at the Scarborough General Hospital, Anslem Douglas, Samuel Mckain, and Gregory Hamlet.

The trio died at the scene of the shooting on Monday, morning.

At a news conference following the meeting of the national Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, the top cop said, more resources are coming.

Responding to a question from the media, Dr. Rowley insisted the fight against crime is not lost.

Dr. Rowley recalled, the good old days of growing up in Tobago.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine described the meeting yesterday, as timely.

The killings on Monday, brought the murder toll in Tobago to 16.

So far this year, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 301 murders.