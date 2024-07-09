NO WORD FROM POLICE COMMISSIONER ON REPORTED PLOT TO OVERTHROW GOVERNMENT…

Acting Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher

The police commissioner tells a joint select committee of parliament, she is unable to answer any question on a reported plot to overthrow the government.

Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher, sat before the JSC yesterday.

The body inquired into the objective of, the violent crime reduction plan of the Trinidad and Tobago police service and other related initiatives.

Member Roodal Moonilal wanted to know if the TTPS was probing an issue raised by, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley in the parliament last week.

However, he was left without any details.

Commissioner Harewood-Christopher was questioned about what Dr. Moonilal, described as a concerning travel advisory issued by the United States.

The top cop admitted the advisory was troubling.