HOME INVASIONS ON THE RISE IN CARLSEN FIELD…

An early morning home invasion in Carlsen Field, Central Trinidad, yesterday left a son dead and his father in critical condition.

The Perez Farm, of Connector Road, Carlsen Field, was the site of what the family describes as another “targeted attack” on farmers in the community.

However, they said this one is different, as 27-year-old Christopher Christian was killed during the attack.

His father 66 year old, Matthew Perez Christian, was also injured and remains in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Yesterday, Christopher’s mother Linda Frankie, said her son was helping with preparations for his grandfather’s funeral, prior to the attack.