A QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE IN TOBAGO….FOUR MEN DIE AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT IN BLACK ROCK…

Jomoke Duncan is now the fourth fatality in the, Blackrock Tobago shooting.

Yesterday morning, Mr. Duncan was shot in the pelvis and shoulder and suffered a broken femur when he, along with three others was attacked.

Mr. Duncan passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital, last evening shortly before 9:30pm.

This death now gives Tobago its 16th murder so far this year, and the country has recorded 300.

In 2023 Tobago recorded 14 murders.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said yesterday, every step is being taken to stem the tide of violent crimes on the island.

Today Mr. Augustine will meet with the, National Security Council, which is headed by the prime minister

The National Security Minister and the leadership of the police service will attend.