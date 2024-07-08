TOBAGO REPORTS ITS FIRST DENGUE DEATH…

A total of two dengue related deaths, have been recorded so far this year and the opposition is asking questions.

It wants the Minister of Health to come clean with the numbers.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says, the opposition United National Congress is playing politics with the issue.

Yesterday, opposition Member of Parliament Dr Rishard Seecheran told of the second death.

Addressing the United National Congress media briefing, the Caroni East representative said, medical professionals are also concerned.

Dr. Seecheran said, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is denying what is in fact a crisis.

In a What’s App response yesterday, the health minister rubbished the claim.

He said, since February his ministry has been sensitizing the nation on how, to treat with the Aedes Egypti mosquito. He added, that politicizing dengue is not the way to educate, and inform the public as to steps to take in helping manage the situation.