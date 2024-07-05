BAIL AMENDMENT BILL APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY IN THE SENATE…

The bail amendment bill 2024 passes in the senate, unopposed.

The purpose of this bill makes provision for the restriction of bail, to persons charged with serious offences.

It required a three-fifths majority, but it received unanimous support.

Earlier, the Attorney General, in a bid to secure the vote of the opposition, presented data, which spoke to a high rate of recidivism.

Reginald Armour SC argued that the bail bill was in the best interest of the public, due to the increase in crime involving repeat offenders.

He pointed to data provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, to the law reform commission.

The titular head of the bar said, things got worse in 2022 and 2023.

Attorney General Armour, then presented this challenge to the opposition bench.