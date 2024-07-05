FOUR TEENAGED VENEZUELAN GIRLS ARE REPORTED MISSING…

Four Venezuelan teenagers are reported missing.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public, in locating 14-year-old Sharoll Cedeno and 16 year olds Leoriannys Estanga, Daniela Rivero, Lindavua De Oliveria.

A TTPS release says the teenagers, of Diego Martin main road, Diego Martin, were last seen on Wednesday when they were reported missing to the Woodbrook Police Station.

The release says, Sharoll is of Spanish descent, slim built, with brown complexion and long black hair, while Leoriannys is of Spanish descent, slim built, with light brown complexion, and long black hair.

It says, Daniela is also of Spanish descent, medium built, with brown complexion, long black hair, braces on teeth and tattoos on the center of her chest and Lindavua is of Spanish descent, with fair complexion, slim built, black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on the center of chest.

The teens were all last seen dressed in, green short sleeve jerseys and black long pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls is asked to, contact the Woodbrook police station at 628 -9171, 800-tips or any Police Station.

