THREE MURDERS RECORDED AMONG THEM A MASSY DISTRIBUTION DRIVER IN ST ANNS…

Police are continuing their investigations into three murders in, St. Ann’s, California and Port of Spain respectively.

The Fondes Amandes, St. Anns victim is identified as Che Mendez.

Mr. Mendez was cigarette salesman, employed at Massy.

He was killed during a robbery at around 11.30 am yesterday.

Reports say, Mr. Mendez and his security officer, were delivering cigarettes at a shop in the area when they were ambushed.

Reports say, they were approached by an armed man who opened fire.

Mr. Mendez was hit in the head and upper body, while the security officer who is yet to be identified, was grazed by a bullet on the head.

Mr. Mendez died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene.