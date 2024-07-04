A CALL FOR INCREASED FUEL SUBSUDIES FOR THE NATIONS FISHERFOLK…

Couva North, MP Ravi Ratiram, wants government to consider increasing the fuel subsidies for fisher folk.

The Prime Minister assures changes are coming.

MP Ratiram, raised the issue during questions to the Prime Minister in the parliament yesterday.

MP Ratiram lamented, the length of time the fisheries bill has been tabled.

Dr. Keith Rowley assured that action will be taken soon.

However, Mr. Ratiram was not satisfied.

He argued for a time frame and commitment.

Registered fishing vessel owners are eligible for a 12 cents rebate per liter gasoline, 10 cents rebate on diesel and 75 cents rebate on oil, used in fishing vessels.