A CULT WAS PLANNING OVERTHROW OF GOVERNMENT SAYS, PRIME MINISTER….

The Prime Minister tells of a plot to topple the government.

Dr. Keith Rowley claims, the plot was hatched by some employees of the strategic services agency, who belong to a religious cult.

Prime Minister Rowley, made the disclosure as he gave details of an audit conducted at the SSA earlier this year.

According to Dr. Rowley, several cult members secured arms and ammunition to be used in replacing the government of, Trinidad and Tobago.

The head of the cabinet in the parliament made the statement yesterday, as he read out the findings of the audit into the practices of the SSA, under Major Roger Best.

Dr. Rowley explained that the government was the target of a religious cult.

According to Dr. Rowley, the audit found that employees of the SSA linked to the cult, inserted themselves in official travel and used dishonest practices, in purchasing hundreds of weapons and ammunition.

He said, cult members transferred arms and ammunition from the disbanded SORT, without authorization.

Dr. Rowley made it clear that government was not aware that the SSA had made such transfers, purchases or had such capabilities, as the guns were being siphoned from the TTPS through a guard unit at camp Cumuto.

Additionally, he said silencers were purchased without anyone being notified.