JAMAICA FULLY PREPARED FOR BERYL…

Jamaica is said to be fully prepared for Beryl, which is expected to pass over or near the island today.
The government has announced the closure of all offices, except those that provide essential services.
Last evening Prime Minister Andrew Holness, declared the country a disaster area.
Attached to that declaration a curfew has been implemented.
The Prime Minister called for calm.
