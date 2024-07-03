I955 FM


JAMAICA FULLY PREPARED FOR BERYL…

Posted on July 3, 2024 by admin

Jamaica is said to be fully prepared for Beryl, which is expected to pass over or near the island today.

The government has announced the closure of all offices, except those that provide essential services.

Last evening Prime Minister Andrew Holness, declared the country a disaster area.

Attached to that declaration a curfew has been implemented.

The Prime Minister called for calm.

