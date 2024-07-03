PRIME MINISTER SAYS CARICOM CHILDREN AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL ARE WELCOME…

Trinidad and Tobago is offering school places, to children in hurricane devastated Caricom countries, particularly St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.
On Monday, the category 4 hurricanes left a trail of death and destruction in both countries.
There have been at least 4 deaths.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday said, the offer was made during an emergency virtual meeting of Caricom heads.
He also said, school-age children from the devastated zones with families in Trinidad and Tobago will be allowed into the country, and can stay for the duration of the July/August vacation.
Education minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly says, the offer is a good and wise one.
She said details are to be worked out.
