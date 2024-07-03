TENANTS OWING HDC 242 MILLION DOLLARS…

Some tenants of the housing development corporation are owing, a total of 241.7 million dollars.

Housing minister Camille Robinson Regis told the senate yesterday, steps are being taken to collect what has been outstanding over the past several years.

Ms. Robinson Regis was responding to a question posed by opposition, Senator Wade Mark.

She said, tenants have been given every opportunity to settle their debt to the HDC.

Senator Mark wanted to know what policies are being considered, to treat with this debt.

The debt is recorded as at April 30th this year.