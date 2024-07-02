BAIL BILL GOES TO THE SENATE AFTER OPPOSITION SUPPORT SEES IN THROUGH IN THE LOWER HOUSE…

The opposition makes good on its promise and gives its full support to the bail (amendment) bill, 2024.

The vote was taken yesterday afternoon, in the lower house.

Among the yes votes, Dr. Rai Ragbir.

During debate earlier, the attorney general told of over 700 confirmed repeat offenders, during the last five years as he made his case for the bill.

Reginald Armour, S.C. said, data exist to show a disturbing number of persons out on bail committing more offences.

Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar had said, her side would support the bill.

However, she had some doubts about its effectiveness.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, begged to differ.

Prime Minister Rowley told of the challenges faced by police officers, in their attempts to control crime.

He said, repeat offenders remain one of their greatest obstacles in the fight.

The bill will now go to the senate for debate.