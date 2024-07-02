TSTT STANDS WITH REGIONAL COUNTRIES AFTER BERYL…

The Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago says, it stands in solidarity with regional countries affected by Beryl.

TSTT also says, normal operations will resume at the Bmobile customer experience store in Lowlands Mall, Tobago, and the Scarborough payment centre today.



It says, if any downed lines or leaning poles are observed persons should report them to 824-TSTT.



It asks that persons continue to prioritize safety, and support one another.

