CHIEF SECRETARY RELIEVED BY EASY PASSAGE OF HURRICANE BERYL…

Posted on July 2, 2024 by admin
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine breathes a sigh of relief, saying Beryl was not as bad as expected but people on the island needed to take heed.

The Tobago emergency management agency director Allan Stewart there was more than one hundred incident reports.

Chief Secretary Augustine called, on everyone in Tobago to return to work and school today.

Addressing a news conference at the emergency operations centre at Fairfield Complex yesterday, Mr. Augustine announced the closure of all shelters on the island.

Mr. Augustine also lamented what he sees as apathy among some who fail to heed warnings of impending disaster.

