NATHAN ROACH KILLED AT HIS MOUNT PLEASANT HOME…

Tobago records its 11th murder.

The victim is Nathan Roach.

Reports say, the incident took place in Mt. Pleasant around 11:50p.m, on Sunday, as the island prepared for a potentially devastating hit by hurricane Beryl.

Newscentre five understands Mr. Roach was in his, bedroom when gunmen entered his house and shot him.

He was found by relatives on the bedroom floor, and died at the Scarborough General Hospital.