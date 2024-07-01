THE EFFECTS OF HURRICANE BERYL BEING FELT AS THE REGION WAKES UP….

Beryl is making her presence felt in parts of the region, including Barbados, Grenada and its dependencies and Trinidad and Tobago.

There was rain and heavy winds for most of the night as hurricane Beryl touched down.

As we speak, Tobago remains under a hurricane warning and Trinidad is under a tropical storm warning.

This morning correspondent Whitfield Turner, told of strong winds after a calm night.

Tobago is said to be, operating in a State of Emergency as hurricane Beryl barrels towards the island chain.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the declaration yesterday.

He also announced the closure of schools across Tobago until further notice.

Schools are also closed in Trinidad as well.

Last evening, before the showers, national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds, announced the defence force is ready to be part of the response to this hurricane.

Minister hinds also revealed more boots are being sent to Tobago.

The fire service search and rescue unit has also been called out.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is also being impacted by Beryl.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonzales put his people on notice, advising everyone to buckle down, secure their lives, limb and property, and to look out for one another.

Dr. Gonzales painted a grim picture of what was then on the horizon.

Emphasizing the need to take this weather system seriously, Dr. Gonzales recommended moving to shelters.

He revealed that he and his family could be affected.

Meanwhile, at five o’clock this morning the national hurricane center put Beryl at 125 miles east, south east of Grenada and 140 miles south east St. Vincent.

She was pushing winds of 120 miles per hour

A hurricane warning is in effect for, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Tobago.