A FEMALE TOPS THE SEA IN TOBAGO…

Posted on June 28, 2024 by admin

The top Secondary Entrance Assessment performer in Tobago, is a female.

The results were made available to students via the Ministry of Education website, at midnight last night.

Secretary of Education in Tobago, Zorisha Hackett earlier today made the announcement.

In Trinidad the top performer has not yet been made public.

Last year at the end of the SEA 2023, the Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly, indicated she would be putting an end to identifying the top performer.

