FLOODS IN PARTS OF THE CAPITAL CITY … A WARNING FROM THE AUTOHOTITIES TO PEOPLE DURING THIS HURRICANE SEASON…

Several parts of Port of Spain are now under water following heavy rain.

The office of disaster preparedness and management says, there is street flooding along independence square, Wrightson Road, George, Queen, Charlotte and Prince Streets.

It says the St. Anns roundabout, City Gate, the Central Market near the bus route; South Quay and Chacon Street are also under water.

This morning, the met office said, it is monitoring an area of low near the central tropical Atlantic.

It said, at 8 o’clock this morning, the area of active weather associated with the low pressure was centered east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands.

In a statement the met office said, showers and thunderstorms associated with the system continue to become more organized, and environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive.

It said, the system is expected to continue moving west-northwest and develop into a, tropical cyclone within the next 1-2 days.

The national hurricane center has given the system a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next, 48 hours and a 90 % chance of development through 7 days.

The met office assures the system poses no direct threat to, Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

It says, the initial outlook for this country is cloudy skies, with showers and a medium chance of thunderstorm activity by Monday July 1st.

It explains, sea conditions are expected to become further agitated, particularly along western and northern coastlines.

And the ODPM’s Kirk Jean Baptiste, is calling on members of the public to be prepared for the rains to come.

The met office has said, currently there are no alerts, watches or warnings in effect for Trinidad and Tobago

It said, it continues to monitor this area of low pressure and will issue an update this afternoon or earlier if necessary.