THE PRIME MINISTER TELLS OF GROWING INTEREST IN THE PETROTRIN REFINERY …

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is saying, a bit more about efforts by his government to get an investor for the Petrotrin Refinery.

Last weekend, Dr. Rowley estimated that by August this year, there could be a successful bidder for the state owned refinery.

The reported interest in the refinery by Indian businessman, Naveen Jindal is already causing controversy.

Allegations and corruption charges against Mr. Jindal, have raised serious questions.

Yesterday, at a fundraiser breakfast for his ruling Peoples National Movement, Dr. Rowley told of growing interests in the refinery, which was closed in 2018.

He referred to people of interest on the African continent.

The opposition and sections of the labour movement, have been raising questions about the Jindal interests.