I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THE PRIME MINISTER TELLS OF GROWING INTEREST IN THE PETROTRIN REFINERY …

Posted on June 27, 2024 by admin

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is saying, a bit more about efforts by his government to get an investor for the Petrotrin Refinery.

Last weekend, Dr. Rowley estimated that by August this year, there could be a successful bidder for the state owned refinery.

The reported interest in the refinery by Indian businessman, Naveen Jindal is already causing controversy.

Allegations and corruption charges against Mr. Jindal, have raised serious questions.

Yesterday, at a fundraiser breakfast for his ruling Peoples National Movement, Dr. Rowley told of growing interests in the refinery, which was closed in 2018.

He referred to people of interest on the African continent.

The opposition and sections of the labour movement, have been raising questions about the Jindal interests.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *