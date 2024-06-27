6 HELD IN CONNECTION WITH THE DISCOVERY OF A QUANTITY OF AMMUNITION, ILLEGAL NARCOTICS AND ROBBERY ENQUIRIES

Police arrest six persons in connection with the discovery of a quantity of ammunition, illegal narcotics and robbery enquiries.

A release from the TTPS says, a party of officers from the Southern Division conducted anti-crime patrols between 4am to 9am yesterday, in an effort to curb the rise of gang activities as well as firearm, robbery, and shooting offences in the division.

It says, the officers paid special emphasis on targeting known offenders suspected of being, involved in these crimes.

The TTPS says, based on intelligence gathered on suspected gang activities and surveillance conducted, the officers executed search warrants at the home of priority offenders, in the Farmers Road Perry Young, Indian Walk and Charles Street, La Romaine areas.

It says, the officers arrested six suspects during the exercise for various offences.

Two 18-year-old men of Princes Town were detained for possession of cocaine for trafficking, two suspects, ages 23 and 36, of Indian Walk were arrested on robbery enquiries, while two men from Indian Walk, ages 37 and 44, were arrested for possession of ammunition. Investigations are ongoing.